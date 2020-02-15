Today is Saturday February 15, 2020
Louisiana Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist; 4 Texas Men Accused

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2020 at 5:03 pm
HAMMOND, La. (AP) – Four Texas men are accused of smashing display cases with a sledgehammer and stealing $69,000 worth of jewelry from a Louisiana store, and Texas police are reportedly investigating similar heists. Hammond’s director of administration says police in Houston and other Texas jurisdictions have been in touch with city police. Lacy Landrum says the men were arrested on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge about 45 minutes after the robbery was reported Thursday evening. Three are from Houston and one is from a suburb.

