UPSHUR COUNTY — A three-year-old has died and two people have been badly hurt in a weekend accident in Upshur County. According to DPS, troopers responded at 3:01 Saturday afternoon to SH 300, 3/10 of a mile southeast of Gilmer. The crash investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a Honda, Amelia Wright Scott, 62, of Gilmer, failed to yield the right of way from a private drive and was struck by a Ford driven by Mindi Marie Higar, 24, of Longview. Higar was transported to Christus Good Shepherd – Longview in serious condition. Scott was transported to Longview Regional Hospital in critical condition. The child, a passenger in Scott’s vehicle, was taken to Children’s Hospital – Dallas where she later died. The crash remains under investigation.