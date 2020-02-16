OVERTON — The City of Overton has issued a boil water notice due to a large crack in a distribution line. According to our news partner KETK, the break in the line at State Highway 135 (McKay Street) has resulted in a loss of water pressure in the distribution system. All water customers should boil water prior to consumption ( (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The city says it will notify customers when the boil water order is rescinded. Anyone with any questions is urged to contact Joshua Stuart, Public Works Supervisor – Water at 903-834-3171.