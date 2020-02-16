iStock(CHICAGO) -- Six police officers have been hospitalized after their squad cars collided with each other when they were both responding to a call. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Chicago’s West Side, according to ABC News’ Chicago station WLS-TV. Investigators say that an unmarked car carrying four officers and a marked police vehicle carrying two others collided with each other while responding to a call of an officer needing assistance. “It was just a tragic accident,” said Sgt. Al Stinitis of the Chicago Police Department in a statement to the media. “They just happened to be at the intersection at the exact same moment responding to a call of an officer needs assistance and it is just a tragic accident they were both there at the same exact time and they hit each other.” The officer who made the initial call for help was not involved at all in the accident. A Chicago Fire Department official told WLS-TV that four officers were transported to Stroger Hospital and two others self-transported Saturday. All of the officers now remain in stable condition but it remains unclear how long they'll be hospitalized or what the nature of their injuries are. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident and their investigation is ongoing. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

6 police officers hospitalized after colliding with each other responding to call

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2020 at 7:35 am

