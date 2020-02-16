AUSTIN — Sales tax allocations for Tyler and Longview are up from a year ago according to the state comptroller’s February tally. Tyler’s total for this month is $4,983,966.71, compared to $4,648,037.66 a year ago — an increase of 7.22%. For the year to date, it’s $8,400,559.09, a 1.37% jump from $8,286,561.80 at this time last year. For Longview, the February total is $3,771,503.49, compared with $3,562,214.14 a year ago — up 5.87%. For the year to date, Longview’s figure stands at $6,517,637.04 — an increase of 5.34% from this time in 2019, when the total was $6,186,953.91.