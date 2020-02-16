Today is Sunday February 16, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler and Longview See Increases in Sales Tax Allocations

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2020 at 4:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN — Sales tax allocations for Tyler and Longview are up from a year ago according to the state comptroller’s February tally. Tyler’s total for this month is $4,983,966.71, compared to $4,648,037.66 a year ago — an increase of 7.22%. For the year to date, it’s $8,400,559.09, a 1.37% jump from $8,286,561.80 at this time last year. For Longview, the February total is $3,771,503.49, compared with $3,562,214.14 a year ago — up 5.87%. For the year to date, Longview’s figure stands at $6,517,637.04 — an increase of 5.34% from this time in 2019, when the total was $6,186,953.91.

Tyler and Longview See Increases in Sales Tax Allocations

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2020 at 4:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN — Sales tax allocations for Tyler and Longview are up from a year ago according to the state comptroller’s February tally. Tyler’s total for this month is $4,983,966.71, compared to $4,648,037.66 a year ago — an increase of 7.22%. For the year to date, it’s $8,400,559.09, a 1.37% jump from $8,286,561.80 at this time last year. For Longview, the February total is $3,771,503.49, compared with $3,562,214.14 a year ago — up 5.87%. For the year to date, Longview’s figure stands at $6,517,637.04 — an increase of 5.34% from this time in 2019, when the total was $6,186,953.91.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement