TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work around the Tyler District during the Week of Feb. 17. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. Note: All TxDOT offices will be closed Monday, February 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Normal business hours resume at 8 a.m., Tuesday.

—————————————-

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs and ditch cleanup on FM 321 between SH 19 and CR 412. Expect lane closures with flaggers and pilot car providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project – Phase III – Anderson County

· Limits: From 0.85 miles east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to 0.5 miles NW of SH 155 at Frankston

· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

· Cost: $27.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is seeding and grading ditches, and placing signs and mailboxes. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue preparing the right-of-way and drainage structures. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. The contract consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.

FM 2054 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $2.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2020

No work is scheduled. The project is widening the roadway to 11-foot lanes each direction with 3-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.

US 287 Super 2 Project

Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $6.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue grading the ditch slopes. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.

—————————————-

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations on SH 135 between Jacksonville and Troup. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is prepping the right-of-way (ROW) and making drainage improvements. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 69 Widening Project through Wells

· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

· Cost: $17.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to apply striping and conduct project cleanup. Daily lane closures will be utilized during striping operations. The speed limit is reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $507,099.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Widening Project

Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

Guardrail upgrades and paving operations are being conducted. Daily lane closures will be used where needed. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The speed limit of 60 mph in this work zone. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

A traffic shift will be conducted as the contractor performs paving operations and moves the concrete traffic barrier. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements

Limits: From US 69 to 2.76 miles east of US 69 and from FM 316 east to Henderson/Van Zandt County line

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $0.64 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

Drainage work continues on FM 343. Lane closures are possible. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.

—————————————-

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct pavement repairs on FM 1844 at the intersection of FM 2751. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

FM 3272 Restoration Project

Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $3.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020

Work continues to construct new sidewalks and driveways. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of restoration of pavement including milling, pavement repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.

FM 1844 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $2.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

—————————————-

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue edge repairs on US 175E of Athens from Poynor to Baxter. Most work will be conducted on the westbound lanes. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Improvement Project

Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway and drainage work on the eastbound lanes. The eastbound outside lane is closed. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds

Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance

Contractor: Encino Landscaping

Cost: $144,985.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

Plant maintenance operations continue. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.

SH 334 Bridge Project

Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

Cost: $41.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020

The contractor will continue work on the new westbound bridges and roadway elements. Expect lane closures for beam delivery and some roadway repairs. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

—————————————-

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on FM 1513 with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. Edge repair work is ongoing on US 259S from the Henderson City Limits to FM 1798 with the right lane closed. Flaggers will provide traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 79 Reconstruction Project

Limits: From CR 344 to the Panola County line

Contractor: Madden Construction Co, Inc.

Cost: $6.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2020

A shoulder closure will be in place at the bridge at Martin Creek as the contractor works to replace the bridge rail. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. This project consists of reconstruction of the roadway from CR 344 east to the Panola County line. Work will include surface treatment, milling, hot mix overlay, guardrails, bridge rails and placing new pavement markings.

FM 2658 Reconstruction Project (Notice of Project Completion)

Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $1.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: February 2020

The project is complete.

FM 840 Reconstruction

Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315

Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.

Cost: $7.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020

The contractor will be placing fill material on shoulders and driveways. Expect alternating lane closures. The project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.

—————————————-

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue rehab operations laying hot mix on SH 64 just before the overpass near Arp. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. A second crew plans to perform ditch work on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Spur 248 Widening Project

· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

· Cost: $8.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project

· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler

· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

· Cost: $2 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph for this project that is replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $14.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Frontage road construction is ongoing. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

Limits: At FM 346

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $16.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

Bridge construction continues with daily lane closures possible. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project on US 69. The project is building a new bridge to take US 69 over FM 346.

FM 2493 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $14.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway construction. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as work continues on this corridor. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $719,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. Both roadways are open to traffic on this project to replace the existing bridges with new structures.

Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $470,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. Both roads are open to traffic on this bridge replacement project.

FM 346/US 271 Safety Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 756, etc.

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect on US 271. The project consists of safety upgrades.

SH 31 Front Street Surfacing Project

Limits: From W. Loop 323 to Broadway Ave.

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of a 4” pavement mill and inlay using night-time lane closures.

FM 2015 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2020

Crews are laying the final surface of hot mix on FM 2015 in both directions. Expect one lane, two-way, traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.

—————————————-

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to conduct edge and base repairs, and overlay patching, on FM 47 between I-20 and US 80 in preparation for seal coat operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

SH 64 Widening Project

· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858

· Contractor: Big Creek Construction

· Cost: $9.6 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue hot mix asphalt operations for the surface and driveway placement. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2020

Crews are addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

· Cost: $3.9 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2020

Crews are addressing punch list items. No lane closures are anticipated. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek

· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.

Cost: $904,800.00

· Anticipated Completion Date: February 2020

Crews are addressing punch list items with little to no impact on traffic. All three bridges are open to traffic. The project consists of the replacement of three county road bridges in Van Zandt County.

—————————————-

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to continue pavement leveling operations on FM 14. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2020

The bridge is open to traffic. Crews are performing final grading and stabilization work. No lane closures are anticipated this week. The project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.

Loop 564 Overlay Project

Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.

Cost: $5.77 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2020

No lane closures are anticipated for the week. Pavement performance monitoring is underway with final striping scheduled for the spring. Expect two-way, one-lane traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guard rail, and pavement markings.

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

· Cost: $1.2 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: March 2020

Utility crews continue relocation efforts. Structure widening and installation of safety features on FM 1805 will be conducted simultaneously. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

—————————————-

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

· Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all three counties.

· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Tuesday and Friday thru all three counties

· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Wednesday through all three counties

· Guardrail and Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all three counties

· Sign Upgrades: In all three counties

· Tree Removal: Tree and stump grinding operations conducted in all three counties

Ditch Cleaning: No work for the week