TOKYO (AP) – A group of Americans are cutting short a 14-day quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, as they’re whisked back to America. But they will have to spend another quarantine period at U.S. military facilities to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been sweeping across Asia. The U.S. Embassy said Washington was flying chartered planes to Japan to evacuate Americans because the passengers are now at a high risk of exposure to the virus. Some Americans disembarked Sunday night and boarded buses to take them to the airport. They were to be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California, with some continuing to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.