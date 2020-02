NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1 Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 OT Edmonton 4, Carolina 3 Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1 Nashville 2, St. Louis 1 OT Ottawa 4, Dallas 3 SO New Jersey 4, Columbus 3 Buffalo 5, Toronto 2 Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 2/16/20

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2020 at 6:04 am

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

OT Edmonton 4, Carolina 3

Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

OT Ottawa 4, Dallas 3

SO New Jersey 4, Columbus 3

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4)San Diego St. 72, Boise St. 55

(15)Villanova 76, Temple 56

(17)Oregon 80, Utah 62

(21)Iowa 58, Minnesota 55 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

