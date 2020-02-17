ABC News(NEW YORK) — Meteorologists are watching a storm system move across the country that will bring more rain to the already flooded South.

On Monday morning, flood warnings continue for rivers across the South from Texas to the Carolinas with major flooding occurring only in Mississippi on the Perl River and on Big Black River. All the other rivers are not in major flooding as of now.

Over the last week-and-a-half, parts of the South got more than 10 inches of rain pushing many rivers over their banks into flooding.

The forecast for the Perl River in Jackson, Mississippi, says it is set to crest sometime Monday afternoon at the third highest crest ever recorded at 37.5 feet. The last time it was this high was in 1983 when it was 39.5 feet.

There is a new storm system moving out of the Rockies Monday night that will bring heavy rain to most of the South and most areas will see an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain with localized amounts of 3 to 4 inches.

To the north and west, this storm system will bring mostly 2 to 6 inches of snow with up to a foot possible in the Colorado Rockies.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Nebraska to northern New York state where some areas could see up to 2 inches, but as many as 7 inches, of snow.

Behind this storm system, there is another shot of colder air moving into the Midwest and the Northeast and, by Wednesday and Thursday, wind chills could be below zero once again for the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes. This cold blast moves into the Northeast by Thursday into Friday.

