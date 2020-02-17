Steven Ferdman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — It was a memorable Valentine’s Day this year for Amy Schumer, who revealed the successful results of her first egg retrieval Friday in an Instagram post.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian shared a photo of herself smiling and wrote, “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoa right? For all those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1!”

Schumer first opened up about her in-vitro fertilization journey in January, saying that she was undergoing the process to give her son, Gene, a sibling and sharing a photo of her stomach with bruise marks from injections.

Back then, the actress wrote that just a week into IVF, she was “feeling run down and emotional” and asked her followers to offer any advice to help her get through it. She even went so far as to share her phone number for people to share their own experiences with infertility.

Almost immediately, many women ended up sharing their stories and advice with Schumer, who posted another photo of herself in a doctor’s office thanking her followers for the tips she received like icing bruised areas, eating salty food and drinking Gatorade.

In her Instagram post on Friday, Schumer thanked her followers again and wrote, “I have so appreciated everyone sharing their IVF stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported.”

Putting a spotlight on IVF, she also wrote, “So many women go through many rounds of IVF which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of IVF, it worked! It has been really encouraging.”

“I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process,” she added.

