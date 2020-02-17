TYLER — The “Super Tuesday” Texas primary is March 3, however early voting starts Tuesday and takes place through February 28. Voters must be registered and have the appropriate forms of ID in order to cast a ballot. To check your registration and to see which forms of ID will be accepted, check the Texas Secretary of State’s Vote Texas website. Voters can also find a sample ballot for their county and for the Democratic and Republican primaries at VoteTexas. You can also find your polling location by clicking the link. https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.