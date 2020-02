TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, a colossal search by multiple agencies ended early Monday morning at the Tyler State Park. Battalion Chief David Gerald said an autistic 17-year-old went missing just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday night. A little over 7 hours later, Kevin Wickliffe was found on CR 35 north of I-20. The teen had no injuries and was dehydrated. Gerald said that Wickliffe was found by a volunteer roughly a half-mile from where the command post was set up.