TYLER — The Chick-fil-a soup drive continues throughout the month of February to benefit the Salvation Army in Tyler. Cindy Bell tells KTBB that they certainly are grateful for their partnership and the community getting involved. Bell says, “For each bowl of soup purchased in the month of February, both Chick-fil-a’s, South Broadway and Troup locations in Tyler, have generously offered to match those bowls.” The director of development continued, “those bowls purchased are matched for the entire month. So if you buy one, they will give one to The Salvation Army Tyler.”