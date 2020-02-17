Today is Monday February 17, 2020
City: Corpus Christi Fire under Control

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2020 at 3:16 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A city spokesman Monday said a fire at a Citgo refinery in Corpus Christi is under control and air-quality monitoring suggests it is safe for residents to leave their homes. City spokesman Dale Stephan says the fire started Monday morning when a line that burns natural gas ruptured. He says the fire is not considered a deadly threat to residents and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A Citgo official didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. Stephan says the fire forced the closure of Interstate 37 in the south Texas city, but that has since reopened.

