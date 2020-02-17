TYLER — Young Audiences of Northeast Texas have notified their winners of the 2020 Arts in Education Awards. The winners will be honored at an award ceremony and dinner to be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. The finalists were selected from nominations made to Young Audiences of Northeast Texas.

Individual arts educators from public and/or private schools within the Region 7 ESC geographic area were eligible to be nominated. Finalists were selected by a panel of local arts professionals and community members. The Kay Arms Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an educator who has dedicated his or her life to arts education. Jamie Reason, Orchestra Teacher (TISD) will be our 2020 recipient. The Rising Star Award recognizes a teacher who has been teaching 3 years or less. The recipient of this award is Ricardo Rodriguez, Music Teacher (Ramey Elementary, TISD). For Arts Teaching Excellence – Elementary, the honoree is Amanda Dunn-Meelkop, Visual Art Teacher (Dixie Elementary, TISD). The Arts Teaching Excellence – Middle recipient is Bobi Jo Friesen, Music Teacher (Moore Middle School TISD). And the Arts Teaching Excellence – High goes to Kelly Laminack (Harmony High School, Harmony ISD). The Distinguished Service to the Profession Award, honors teachers who in addition to a praiseworthy career teaching students, have given back to their own art form. Young Audiences will give this award to two deserving educators this year, Angela Jennings, Visual Art Teacher (Caldwell Arts Academy, TISD) and Regi Fowler, Music Teacher at Douglas Elementary (TISD).