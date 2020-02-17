Today is Monday February 17, 2020
Registration Underway for East Texas Energy Symposium set for May

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2020 at 4:44 pm
KILOGORE — The eleventh annual East Texas Energy Symposium will be hosted by the East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will host the event,featuring keynote speaker Dr. Neil Frank, on May 5th. Frank is the former Director of the U.S. Hurricane Center and Chief Meteorologist for KHOU, a television station out of Houston. Frank will speak on “Climate Change: Carbon Dioxide Distortions.” A host of speakers will be part of the symposium scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Devall Ballroom. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $50. Attendees are welcome to tour the ETOM from 9 to 10 a.m. or after the symposium has ended.

