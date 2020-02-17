TYLER — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to get their entries ready for the 2020 Life in Tyler photography contest. Entries will be accepted from March 2 to 10. The included photos will be exhibited at the Rose Garden Center during the 2020 Azalea Trails. This years Azaela Trails season is March 21 through April 5. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded for the Best of Show entry as well as first, second and third place in each of the 12 categories.

Registration forms are available online http://www.TylerParksandRec.com, at the Parks and Recreation office on W. Front St. or at the Rose Garden Center, on Rose Park Dr. For more information, call Debbie Isham, special events/recreation manager, at (903) 531-1214 or email disham@tylertexas.com.