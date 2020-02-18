Drew Carey and Amie Harwick in 2017; Michael Bezjian/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — A Hollywood therapist once engaged to actor Drew Carey was killed at her home this weekend, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend, according to police.

When officers in the Hollywood Hills responded to a radio call of a woman screaming around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a roommate of Dr. Amie Harwick met them in the street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The roommate said Harwick — a well-known marriage and family therapist who worked with people suffering from domestic violence, according to her website — was being assaulted, so he jumped a wall and went to a neighboring home to call for help, police said.

Officers found Harwick on the ground under a third-story balcony, said police. She was unresponsive and “gravely injured” with “injuries consistent with a fall,” said police.

Harwick was taken to a hospital where she later died, said police.

Authorities found possible evidence of a struggle, police said, as well as evidence of an intruder going into Harwick’s home and leaving after the crime.

Harwick “recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend” who she had filed a restraining order against, according to police.

The restraining order had since expired, police said.

Harwick’s ex, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested for murder on Saturday afternoon, police said.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement Monday. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

“I am overcome with grief,” Carey said. “I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

A court date has not yet been set for Pursehouse.

