TYLER — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the East Texas Municipal Utility District to issue a boil water notice to a portion of their customers. The boil water notice has been issued for Tyler residents east of Highway 155, as well as residents north of I-20 and residents in the Summerwood subdivision. Residents are urged to boil water prior to consumption. According to the East Texas Municipal Utility District, 5 water mains broke Monday causing reduced pressure. Crews are working to repair the issue. Public Water System officials will notify customers when the water is safe for consumption.