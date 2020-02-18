Today is Tuesday February 18, 2020
Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2020 at 9:05 am
TYLER — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the East Texas Municipal Utility District to issue a boil water notice to a portion of their customers. The boil water notice has been issued for Tyler residents east of Highway 155, as well as residents north of I-20 and residents in the Summerwood subdivision. Residents are urged to boil water prior to consumption. According to the East Texas Municipal Utility District, 5 water mains broke Monday causing reduced pressure. Crews are working to repair the issue. Public Water System officials will notify customers when the water is safe for consumption.

