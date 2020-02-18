Today is Tuesday February 18, 2020
Palestine Police Arrest Suspect in Weekend Robbery, Shooting

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2020 at 9:33 am
PALESTINE — Palestine Police have arrested a suspect responsible for the robbery and shooting of a Lufkin man early Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Palestine Police were called just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday to Coronaca Street for a reported suicidal man. Police said the resident’s grandson had dropped off Marquise Wade, 21, of Palestine, who retrieved a handgun and left on foot. The resident said she heard a gunshot not long after. Wade was scene walking and fled when an officer approached him. He was caught after a brief pursuit. A short time later, Larry Caddenhead, 44, of Lufkin, was found sitting on a curb covered in blood. The homeless man had reportedly been robbed and shot in the face. Caddenhead was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment. Wade was described as the suspect and later confessed to the crime. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on numerous charges.

