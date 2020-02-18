Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump said he would pardon New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik during comments he made to reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon. Earlier he announced that he had signed an executive order pardoning former San Francisco 49ers Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Kerik did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Kerik, a former New York police commissioner, was sentenced to 48 months in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty on multiple charges of tax fraud and lying to officials.

He served as Rudy Giuliani’s body guard during Giuliani’s 1993 mayoral campaign and was later appointed to serve as the New York City police commissioner in 2000. He was nominated by President George W. Bush in December 2004 to be the secretary of Homeland Security but withdrew his nomination due to potential tax violations.

Kerik was released from prison in 2013 after serving three years for good behavior. In recent years he’s been a frequent defender of President Donald Trump’s on Fox News.

Earlier Tuesday, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, flanked by football legends Jim Brown and Jerry Rice, announced to reporters that the president had also signed an executive order pardoning DeBartolo.

Debartolo pleaded guilty in 1998 to concealing an alleged extortion plot by the former governor of Louisiana Edwin Edwards involving the licensing of a casino.

“I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” Rice told reporters outside of the White House.

