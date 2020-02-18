LINDALE — Preparations are underway for next month’s Back the Blue Bash on March 7. On Tuesday, Holly Wilson told KTBB, “this is our sole fundraiser that enabled us to help over 400 kids with the Blue Santa program.” Wilson went on to say, “many times the interaction between these kids and officers has not come at the most positive time in their lives, so shop with a cop goes a long way in helping to repair those relationships.”

Wilson explained the concept, “Shop with a Cop is a night in December, when coordinators take children and officers out and each child gets to spend $100 however they choose.” Festivities on March 7 include a Car show, vendors, food trucks & live music at The Cannery and Pickers Pavilion are located on Miranda Lambert Way in downtown Lindale. Music Lineup: at The Cannery Main Stage

1PM: Blake Sullivan Music

1:30PM: The Tuxedo Cats

4PM: Wesley Pruitt Band

5PM:Cody Wayne Band

7PM:Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome

9PM: Mike Ryan

Adult beverages begin at 5:00 P.M.

Purchase tickets online or at the event. Discount for early ticket purchase at http://www.backthebluebash.com.