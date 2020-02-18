Cheers to health benefits of vino on National Drink Wine Day

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2020 at 2:18 pm

juanmonino/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Happy National Drink Wine Day!



From dedicated Twitter and Facebook pages to people sharing their favorite varietal and vintage on social media, today is the day to raise a glass of wine.



Whether you're are looking to try a new bottle, better understand the health benefits or simply share a fun GIF, Feb. 18 is dedicated to spreading "the love" of wine.



Even celebrities like Kerry Washington, whose "Scandal" character Olivia Pope was known for her heavy pours, chimed in to celebrate the trending day.



Health Benefits of Drinking Wine



You don't need to be a sommelier to enjoy a glass of vino and various studies have shown that drinking red wine in moderation can be a healthy part of one's diet.



Dr. Melanie R. Graber, a resident with the ABC News Medical Unit, explained that people who choose to consume light to moderate amounts of alcohol may experience benefits in their health.



Red wine contains antioxidants called polyphenols, which according to the Mayo Clinic, can "help protect the lining of blood vessels in your heart."



One polyphenol found in red wine, resveratrol, may help "prevent damage to blood vessels, reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol) and prevent blood clots," according to the Mayo Clinic.



The USDA's 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans defines moderate drinking as up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men, with one drink listed as 8 to 20 grams of alcohol.



"Moderate alcohol consumption is thought to reduce risk of heart attack by increasing sensitivity to insulin, decreasing inflammation and decreasing blood clotting activity," Garber said.



While studies have been done into the benefits of red wine as it relates to reduced cardiovascular risk, the American Heart Association doesn't recommended that people who do not currently drink start drinking wine or alcohol for that sole purpose.



Various peer-reviewed medical literature on evidence-based medicine has shown that trials have had contradictory findings on coronary heart disease and it is unclear if wine is more cardio-protective than other alcohol types.



While there are some potential heart-healthy associations with drinking red wine and alcohol, drinking too much can increase the risk of liver and pancreas diseases, certain types of cancer, stroke, weight gain and other side effects.



So whether you reach for a biodynamic red from South America, chardonnay from Burgundy or a Napa Valley Cabernet, raise a glass today and enjoy responsibly.



