MCKINNEY (AP) – A Texas man pleaded not guilty during the first day of his capital murder trial for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man. KXAS-TV reports Brandon McCall entered the plea Monday. The 28-year-old is charged with shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard. The 37-year-old officer was a married father of two daughters and later died at a hospital. KXAS-TV reports lawyers for McCall acknowledged he shot Sherrard but said it was unintentional. McCall is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.