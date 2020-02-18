Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — That new Indiana Jones movie is one step closer to becoming a reality. Harrison Ford himself confirms that shooting on it is scheduled to begin this summer.

The actor provided the update Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying “We hope to start soon, this summer, this late summer” when Ellen pressed Ford for details.

Ford also confessed that he was “excited” to begin work on the film, declaring, “They’re great fun to make.”

The as-yet untitled Indiana Jones movie will be the fifth in the 39-year-old franchise. Disney’s already announced a premiere date of August 9, 2021, which gives the studio about 18 months to do their thing.

This will also probably be the last Indiana Jones film — at least, the final one starring Ford. The Indy 5 premiere date is about a month after Ford’s 79th birthday, making the prospect of him donning his trademark fedora for a sixth Indiana Jones film unlikely.

Ford can next be seen starring in The Call of the Wild, debuting Friday, February 21.

Disney’s the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.