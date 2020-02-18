Today is Tuesday February 18, 2020
Texas Co. to Pay $2.4M Penalty for ND Oil Terminal Violation

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2020 at 4:44 pm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says a Texas company and its subsidiaries will pay a $2.4 million penalty to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Air Act for a crude oil transloading facility the companies formerly owned and operated on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota. The EPA says the penalties are against US Development Group, LLC, and two subsidiaries. The agency says the companies constructed and operated the Van Hook Crude Terminal before receiving the necessary permit, a violation of the Clean Air Act. US Development Group later sold the terminal to another company.

