Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(MACON, Ga.) — A body has been recovered amid the desperate search for Anitra Gunn, a 23-year-old woman who mysteriously disappeared days ago in Georgia, authorities said.

The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said a woman’s body was found Tuesday afternoon near the border of Peach County and Crawford County.

The identity of the body was not yet known, said Department of Public Safety Chief Lawrence Spurgeon, but officials with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office said the body was Gunn’s. They did not immediately provide additional information.

Gunn was last seen on Friday, Feb. 14, at approximately 11:30 a.m., just outside Fort Valley, according to the Department of Public Safety. Fort Valley is about 30 miles outside of Macon.

Gunn’s family contacted the police on Saturday when they couldn’t reach her, and later on Saturday, the 23-year-old’s car was found in the city limits of Fort Valley, authorities said.

“The longer these things go out, the higher the possibility it could be foul play, but we’re holding onto hope,” Spurgeon told ABC News Tuesday morning.

“My mind just racing 100 miles an hour,” Christopher Gunn told Macon ABC affiliate WGXA “As a father, it hurts there’s not a lot I can do.”

“If any harm has befell this young lady,” Spurgeon added in a statement Monday, “the arrest and prosecution of the subject or subjects responsible will be of the highest priority for all agencies.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 478-825-3384.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.