Two women found dead in sunken car that plunged off ferry, police say

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2020 at 7:10 am

robyvannucci/iStock(MIAMI) -- Two people are dead after their car fell off a ferry and plunged into the waters between Florida's Miami Beach and Fisher Island.



The Miami-Dade Police Department said the incident happened on Tuesday around 4 p.m. local time, as the Fisher Island Ferry was transporting vehicles from the island. A blue 2019 Mercedes Benz with two women inside went overboard and sunk in Government Cut, a 50-foot-deep manmade shipping channel.



Divers from the Miami Dade Fire Rescue as well as the Miami-Dade Police Department launched a search and eventually located the sunken vehicle late that night with two unresponsive women inside.



Police announced early Wednesday morning that the car and the two deceased individuals had been recovered. The medical examiner will determine the causes of death, police said.



The identities of the victims have not yet been released.



"The United States Coast Guard will be conducting a maritime incident investigation, and the Miami-Dade Police Department will conduct the death investigation," police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said in a statement Wednesday.



Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber posted a statement on Facebook, calling the incident a "horrible tragedy."



