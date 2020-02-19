Kena Betancur/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — After hearing from 35 witnesses over more than two weeks of testimony, the New York City jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault case began deliberating Tuesday morning.

Within the first hour of deliberations, the Weinstein jury sent a note to the judge, asking for legal clarification of the charges the movie mogul faces.

“We the jury request written legal definition of the charges being considered including forcible compulsion, consent, rape in the 1st and 3rd degree and criminal sexual act,” the note read. “We would also like an explanation of the law of why we may find the defendant guilty for predatory assault only and not other crimes. We would like the court to confirm whether we could find the defendant guilty of both counts 4 and 5, or whether we can just find him guilty of 3 or 4 or 5.”

The note continued: “We would like the court to confirm that we can only find the defendant guilty of count 1, only if the state has proven him guilty of both Mimi Haleyi and Annabella Sciorra and that we can only find him guilty of count 3.”

Some time later, the jurors then sent a second note asking for a blueprint of “the Soho apartment” which is in reference to Weinstein’s former SoHo apartment on Crosby St. in Manhattan where Haleyi was allegedly sexually assaulted in 2006.

“We would like a copy of people’s exhibit #75 the blueprint of the Soho apartment. We would also like a copy of all the emails of certain women’s names are highlighted in red,” the jury’s note read.

The day ended without a verdict. Deliberations are scheduled to resume today at 9:30 a.m. ET.

