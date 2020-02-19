TYLER — The Azalea and Spring Flower Trail is scheduled for March 20th through April 5th this Spring. On Wednesday Visit Tyler announced the 35 girls that will serve this season as “Azalea Belles.” Susan Travis said, “We have a great group of girls this year, we can’t wait to get them out on the Trail to greet visitors.” The Visit Tyler Vice President of Tourism & Servicing said, “this years competition was tough, we had more girls apply than ever before, so these girls are the best of the best and will represent Tyler well along the Trail.”
The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail is three weekends long and kicks off March 20 with the official ribbon cutting held at 10am at the home of Guy and Joan Pyron, 212 West Dobbs. This is also the first chance for the public to meet the Azalea Belles. For a complete list of events, a map of the Trail, a progress on the blooms, and more information click the link. https://www.visittyler.com/AzaleaTrail/.
The list of girls chosen to serve are:
Lili Bazzell, Grace Community
Grace Carpenter, Brook Hill
Jasmine Cavazos, Arp HS
Tallon Clemmer, Early College HS
Nataley Cook, Whitehouse HS
Kate Durbin, Cottage Garden Co-Op
McKynzie Flores, Robert E. Lee
Madisyn Foster, Home School
Elaina Gonzalez, Robert E. Lee
Millie Jeske, Home School
Sarah Kloosterman, Whitehouse HS
Miriam Ledlow, Whitehouse HS
Katelyn Malone, Whitehouse HS
Macy Maxwell, Arp HS
Hannah McKinney, Home School
Hannah Moore, Whitehouse HS
Julia Musselwhite, Early College HS
Ashley Nguyen, Brook Hill
Annabelle Prosperi, Grace Community
Hailey Robinette, Home School
Isabella Romero, UTT University Academy
Kate Sharkey, All Saints Episcopal
Emma Sparks, Home School
Allee St. Amant, Brook Hill
Selah TenBrink, Home School
Elisabeth Vahovius, T.K. Gorman
Caroline Wells, All Saints Episcopal
Cati White, Whitehouse HS
Abigail Whitinger, Home School
Grace Williams, Home School
Brynna Williamson, Home School
Madison Wilson, Whitehouse HS
Olivia Grace Wilson, Hope of Glory Homeschool
Breighanna Young, Cumberland Academy