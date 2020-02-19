TYLER — The Azalea and Spring Flower Trail is scheduled for March 20th through April 5th this Spring. On Wednesday Visit Tyler announced the 35 girls that will serve this season as “Azalea Belles.” Susan Travis said, “We have a great group of girls this year, we can’t wait to get them out on the Trail to greet visitors.” The Visit Tyler Vice President of Tourism & Servicing said, “this years competition was tough, we had more girls apply than ever before, so these girls are the best of the best and will represent Tyler well along the Trail.”

The Azalea & Spring Flower Trail is three weekends long and kicks off March 20 with the official ribbon cutting held at 10am at the home of Guy and Joan Pyron, 212 West Dobbs. This is also the first chance for the public to meet the Azalea Belles. For a complete list of events, a map of the Trail, a progress on the blooms, and more information click the link. https://www.visittyler.com/AzaleaTrail/.

The list of girls chosen to serve are:

Lili Bazzell, Grace Community

Grace Carpenter, Brook Hill

Jasmine Cavazos, Arp HS

Tallon Clemmer, Early College HS

Nataley Cook, Whitehouse HS

Kate Durbin, Cottage Garden Co-Op

McKynzie Flores, Robert E. Lee

Madisyn Foster, Home School

Elaina Gonzalez, Robert E. Lee

Millie Jeske, Home School

Sarah Kloosterman, Whitehouse HS

Miriam Ledlow, Whitehouse HS

Katelyn Malone, Whitehouse HS

Macy Maxwell, Arp HS

Hannah McKinney, Home School

Hannah Moore, Whitehouse HS

Julia Musselwhite, Early College HS

Ashley Nguyen, Brook Hill

Annabelle Prosperi, Grace Community

Hailey Robinette, Home School

Isabella Romero, UTT University Academy

Kate Sharkey, All Saints Episcopal

Emma Sparks, Home School

Allee St. Amant, Brook Hill

Selah TenBrink, Home School

Elisabeth Vahovius, T.K. Gorman

Caroline Wells, All Saints Episcopal

Cati White, Whitehouse HS

Abigail Whitinger, Home School

Grace Williams, Home School

Brynna Williamson, Home School

Madison Wilson, Whitehouse HS

Olivia Grace Wilson, Hope of Glory Homeschool

Breighanna Young, Cumberland Academy