TYLER — Tyler ISD is adding another Spanish Specialty School. According to our news partner KETK, Birdwell Elementary will soon become a dual language campus for Kindergarten through 8th grade. The expansion is expected to begin next school year. The change comes after 9 out of 10 families ruled in favor of the idea. Students at the lower level are taught to read in Spanish and as they transition to a different grade, they’ll also have social studies and language arts courses in Spanish. This will be TISD’s Second Specialty School, joining Caldwell Arts Academy.