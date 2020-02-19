Today is Wednesday February 19, 2020
TISD Announces 2nd Specialty School in District

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2020 at 1:07 pm
TYLER — Tyler ISD is adding another Spanish Specialty School. According to our news partner KETK, Birdwell Elementary will soon become a dual language campus for Kindergarten through 8th grade. The expansion is expected to begin next school year. The change comes after 9 out of 10 families ruled in favor of the idea. Students at the lower level are taught to read in Spanish and as they transition to a different grade, they’ll also have social studies and language arts courses in Spanish. This will be TISD’s Second Specialty School, joining Caldwell Arts Academy.

TYLER — Tyler ISD is adding another Spanish Specialty School. According to our news partner KETK, Birdwell Elementary will soon become a dual language campus for Kindergarten through 8th grade. The expansion is expected to begin next school year. The change comes after 9 out of 10 families ruled in favor of the idea. Students at the lower level are taught to read in Spanish and as they transition to a different grade, they'll also have social studies and language arts courses in Spanish. This will be TISD's Second Specialty School, joining Caldwell Arts Academy.

