LONGVIEW — Big changes are coming for the “Great Texas Balloon Race” in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, the festival will launch on June 19th, instead of July. Patrons will be limited to just one bag, no larger than 16 inches by 16 inches. Bags will also be subject to search, and no glass bottles will be allowed. The festival will outlaw outside alcoholic beverages, and on-site beer sales will be available for those 21 and older.