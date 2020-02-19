LINDALE — The City of Lindale will not become the 12th ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’ in the state of Texas. According to our news partner KETK, the city council did pass a resolution in support of pro-life but failed to pass an ordinance on Tuesday. The organization, Right to Life is spearheading the initiative by enlarging sanctuary cities throughout the state and across the country. Despite the city not passing the ordinance, there was strong support from local residents.

“There’s deep concern that this bloodshed going on at a national level.. If we as a nation are all guilty of bloodshed, then the thing to do is to bear fruit in keeping with repentance, that is what we are doing tonight,” said Paul Francher, resident. “A lot of Christians are here. A lot of people are against abortion because they believe it’s murder. So the whole East Texas area seems to have a lot of support for this, and that’s really exciting,” said Matt Myer, resident. Waskom became the first in Texas to pass an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary City.”