RUSK COUNTY — Officials were on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck involving a West Rusk ISD school bus. According to our news partner KETK, the wreck happened on Highway 64 near County Road 4134 D. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has verified there were no injuries. According to the school district, the bus was rear-ended. They’ve contacted all parents and students were being transported to their homes by another bus.