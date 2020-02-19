8 dead after shooting in German city of Hanau: Police

welcomia/iStock(HANAU, Germany) -- Eight people have been shot to death in the German city of Hanau, German police said Wednesday.



Shots were fired at two different locations in Hanau around 10 p.m. local time, according to a statement from local authorities.



Police have launched a large-scale search for the suspects.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



