JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The 12 New Yorkers deciding the fate of Harvey Weinstein ended their second day of deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict, but asked to be re-read actress Rosie Perez’s testimony.

“Please read us back Rosie Perez testimony, thank you. We would also like copies of all digital/written communication between the defendant and Paul Feldsher, as well as Dr. Ziv’s Powerpoint presentation — and all written or digital communications/emails mentioning Annabella in evidence …,” read the jury’s note, in part.

In January, Perez took the stand offering testimony that supported actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegations against Weinstein.

Earlier in the day, the jury also requested the transcript from Weinstein accuser Miriam Haleyi, as well as all emails to Haleyi sent from any of Weinstein’s email addresses.

Tuesday, the jurors asked the judge in the high-profile rape and sexual assault trial for legal clarification of the charges that could send Weinstein to prison for the rest of his life.

The jury of seven men and five women went back to work at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after spending the first day mulling the reams of evidence and witness testimony presented to them over more than two weeks in the riveting trial in State Supreme Court in lower Manhattan.

The 67-year-old Weinstein, co-founder of the Miramax entertainment company and once considered one of Hollywood’s most powerful film producers, is charged with five felony counts for allegedly raping one woman, who is unnamed, in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another, Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, in 2006.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

Jury deliberations are scheduled to resume this morning at 9:30 ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.