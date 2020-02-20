TYLER — More rain has prompted the City of Tyler Water Utilities to temporarily close all boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East. Debris washing into the lakes caused by the recent rains brought on the closure, as well as reducing damage resulting from erosion of the shoreline caused by boat wakes. In addition, the lakes are closed to boat traffic from lake residents. The ramps will be closed until further notice. Tyler Water Utilities anticipates reopening the ramps once the lake levels recede.