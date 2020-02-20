Today is Thursday February 20, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former NFL Player Darren McFadden Pleads Guilty in DWI Case

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2020 at 5:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.

Former NFL Player Darren McFadden Pleads Guilty in DWI Case

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2020 at 5:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has been sentenced to four days in jail after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. The Dallas Morning News reports that McFadden pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. McFadden played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement