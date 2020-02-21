Spring airfare lowest in four years: How to spot a deal

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2020 at 6:15 am

npstockphoto/iStock(NEW YORK) -- What is considered a good deal when it comes to airfare during spring break?



Depending on whether you're shopping for a domestic or international flight, the answer is $246 or $601.

How to spot a deal



According to Hopper, the flight prediction app, $246 and $601 are the average prices per ticket for spring break flights. And here's the really good news: spring break airfare is the lowest it's been in four years. So if you've been putting off that solo, family or couples vacation, now is the best time to pull the trigger.



What do these prices mean for you? Use them as a frame of reference. A highly traveled route like New York to Miami will yield lower prices because of stiff competition. Traveling to or from a remote destination or airport will probably cost more.

Where to go



Skyscanner, the online travel company, identified destinations that will give fliers the most bang for their buck during spring break for ABC News' Good Morning America.



- Under-$150 round trip: Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands



- Under-$200 round trip: Aruba, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.



- Under-$300: France, Spain, Ireland and Italy.

When to go



The cheapest days to fly this winter are upon us. According to FareCompare, traveling before March 1 will yield some of the year's cheapest prices on domestic flights. For Europe, there's more time -- travel before March 25 for the best deals.



If you're not tied to a school vacation calendar, Hooper's data show it's best to avoid mid-March to mid-April for spring travel.



And days of the week are not created equal. Hopper found traveling on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this spring can save as much as 18% per ticket.

When to book



Hopper said the sweet spot for booking a flight is three weeks out for domestic flights and four weeks out for international flights. After that, prices will go up an average of $11 and $16 per day, respectively.



