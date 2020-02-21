Crate and Barrel(NEW YORK) -- Leanne Ford has teamed up with Crate and Barrel to bring her design aesthetic into everyone's home. From a canopy bed frame to clay bowls, the entire collection is both sophisticated and gives off minimalist Kim Kardashian vibes. You might recognize Ford from her work with HGTV and from magazines. But you might be more familiar with her hit HGTV show featuring her brother, Restored by the Fords, where the pair renovates older homes into dream houses. In fact, the two also worked on A Very Brady Renovation, restoring the iconic Brady Bunch house. Now, she's making a name for herself with her collection, which she's long dreamed of having. "Working together to create this collection, a fresh, modern take on classic materials and shapes, has been a shared labor of love. I love knowing these pieces will be around for years to come," Ford said in a statement. The collaboration with Crate and Barrel includes more than 50 pieces, ranging from furniture and decor to bedding. "Minimalism has always been around and I love that it’s being talked about more now. The key to making minimalism livable is to inject soul and warmth with textures, natural elements and imperfect, organic forms," Ford told ABC News' Good Morning America. Ford's collection uses a simple black, white and tan color palette. "We have always been such fans of Leanne's design work, as she's helping redefine American interior style with her artful and design-forward vibe. Our shared passion for design, and shared admiration for each other's work, allowed us to create a timeless, yet versatile collection," Sebastian Brauer, vice president of product design and development at Crate and Barrel, said in a statement. The Crate and Barrel x Leanne Ford Spring 2020 Collection is available now. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

HGTV’s Leanne Ford debuts new interior line at Crate and Barrel

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2020 at 6:12 am

