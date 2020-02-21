Kuzma/iStock(NEW YORK) — On day four of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, the jury will hear a read-back of Annabella Sciorra’s full testimony — one of the most powerful and affecting accounts of the trial — leading to some speculation on where the jury stands in reaching a verdict.

On Thursday, the jury sent a note to Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke, requesting the court read to them the cross-examination and everything after Sciorra’s testimony.

Sciorra described in wrenching detail in the courtroom on Jan. 23 about the night nearly 30 years ago that she alleges the disgraced Hollywood producer violently raped her at her apartment.

Her allegation is not one of those being considered as a charge in this trial, but, rather, is one of four women’s testimonies made in support of prosecutors’ efforts to demonstrate a pattern of sexual predation.

Weinstein has been charged with five counts of sexual assault related-crimes including predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree, stemming from two women’s allegations. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

While the jury’s request could signal they are still stuck on the first charge, it may indicate they’re working through the witnesses, and not the counts, a veteran law enforcement official following the trial closely told ABC News.

The jury’s action could also mean they are trying to convince a holdout juror or two to come to a majority decision, according to the official.

The jury is expected to spend most the day in deliberation, and with the judge ending court at 3 p.m., it appears unlikely they will return a verdict Friday.

If you or someone you know experienced sexual assault and is seeking resources, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).



