NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Friends may be on a break from streaming, but fans definitely aren’t ready for a break from the show.

Ever since the classic NBC sitcom was removed from Netflix at the end of last year, sales of the show on DVD, Blu-ray and via digital download have “roughly tripled,” according to Rosemary Markson, senior vice president of TV marketing for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

“At the beginning of the year, it was the top-selling catalog-TV franchise in home entertainment,” Markson says, according to Variety.

The sales spike is certainly a welcome one for Warner Bros. but it wasn’t unexpected. Ever since the announcement came last summer that Friends would leave Netflix ahead of its debut on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service in May, sales of the show on physical media and digital began climbing.

If you’re jonesing for your Friends bingeing fix, the complete series on Blu-ray runs from between $114 and $121 on Amazon, with the lower-priced option sold out as of this writing. Downloading all ten seasons via iTunes will set you back $99.99.

And keep in mind, there’s always the chance Warner Bros. will pull back on physical media and digital purchasing options once HBO Max debuts, in order to drive subscriptions. If you’re interested, better get it while you can.

