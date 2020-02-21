TYLER — On Thursday a 46-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Steven Ray Breckenridge pleaded guilty last fall, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison. In June of last year, Breckenridge was stopped by Texas law enforcement in Canton. Because Breckenridge had an active warrant his car was searched.

During the search, officers located a pistol. Further investigation revealed Breckenridge was a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of eight felonies. It is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to own or possess a firearm or ammunition. Breckenridge was indicted by a federal grand jury in Aug. 21, and charged with federal firearms violations.