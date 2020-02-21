Today is Friday February 21, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Law Enforecement Stop in Canton leads to Federal Sentencing

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2020 at 10:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — On Thursday a 46-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Steven Ray Breckenridge pleaded guilty last fall, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison. In June of last year, Breckenridge was stopped by Texas law enforcement in Canton. Because Breckenridge had an active warrant his car was searched.

During the search, officers located a pistol. Further investigation revealed Breckenridge was a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of eight felonies. It is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to own or possess a firearm or ammunition. Breckenridge was indicted by a federal grand jury in Aug. 21, and charged with federal firearms violations.

Law Enforecement Stop in Canton leads to Federal Sentencing

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2020 at 10:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — On Thursday a 46-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Steven Ray Breckenridge pleaded guilty last fall, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison. In June of last year, Breckenridge was stopped by Texas law enforcement in Canton. Because Breckenridge had an active warrant his car was searched.

During the search, officers located a pistol. Further investigation revealed Breckenridge was a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of eight felonies. It is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to own or possess a firearm or ammunition. Breckenridge was indicted by a federal grand jury in Aug. 21, and charged with federal firearms violations.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement