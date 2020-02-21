Today is Friday February 21, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Moody Foundation gifts $25K Grant to Goodwill

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2020 at 11:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Goodwill Industries has been awarded $25,000 from The Moody Foundation. The grant will be utilized in support of its ReEntry Program. The ReEntry Program provides intensive training to help justice-served men and women find work. This includes interview skills, interpersonal skills training, resume writing, job search, counseling and job placement. Program participants receive two weeks of classroom instruction and work with a Job Placement Specialist to assist them in finding employment.

The Moody Foundation gifts $25K Grant to Goodwill

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2020 at 11:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Goodwill Industries has been awarded $25,000 from The Moody Foundation. The grant will be utilized in support of its ReEntry Program. The ReEntry Program provides intensive training to help justice-served men and women find work. This includes interview skills, interpersonal skills training, resume writing, job search, counseling and job placement. Program participants receive two weeks of classroom instruction and work with a Job Placement Specialist to assist them in finding employment.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement