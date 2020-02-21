TYLER — Goodwill Industries has been awarded $25,000 from The Moody Foundation. The grant will be utilized in support of its ReEntry Program. The ReEntry Program provides intensive training to help justice-served men and women find work. This includes interview skills, interpersonal skills training, resume writing, job search, counseling and job placement. Program participants receive two weeks of classroom instruction and work with a Job Placement Specialist to assist them in finding employment.