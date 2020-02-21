JACKSONVILLE — On Thursday the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club delivered a check to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to fund the purchase of a Neonatal Ventilator for the Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Jacksonville Emergency Department. The clinical director of the Emergency Department Dwain Coates said, “earlier this year, they delivered twins.” The new Neonatal Ventilator will be crucial to delivering the optimal amount oxygen to the tiny lungs of a newborn baby in respiratory distress.

“Their lungs are sometimes no bigger than my two thumbs,” Coates said, “so you’ll imagine the precision needed to administer the proper treatment.” The new ventilator system is completely compatible with the current Flight For Life equipment, allowing a safe and seamless transition if the baby requires helicopter transport to the level III NICU at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.