HENDERSON — One man was arrested Friday morning after stealing a car. Authorities say the unidentified man then intentionally rammed multiple pursuit vehicles. According to our news partner KETK, the incident happened at the intersection of HWY 64 west and the HWY 135 bridge. Reports state the suspect totaled one of the 2 county vehicles in pursuit after intentionally ramming into them. A Henderson PD vehicle was also hit. Rusk County Seargent David Roberts said there were no injuries and the suspect was arrested.