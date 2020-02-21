HOUSTON (AP) – A former Rice University football player has admitted to selling the drugs that a player fatally overdosed on in 2018. Stuart Mouchantaf pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, causing death, and possession with the intent to distribute, causing death. The Beaumont Enterprise reports that as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge related to distributing a controlled substance on a university campus. The charges stem from the March 2018 death of 21-year-old Blain Padgett. His death was ruled an accident due to the effects of the powerful synthetic opioid carfentanil.