TYLER — City of Tyler Water Utilities has reopened all public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East as of 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. More rain had prompted officials to temporarily close all boat ramps on the lakes. According to a news release, the ramps were closed due to boating hazards resulting from debris washed into the lakes by the recent rains and to reduce damage resulting from erosion of the shoreline caused by boat wakes. In addition, the lakes were closed to boat traffic from lake residents.