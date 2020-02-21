Why a 3-pack of Supreme Oreo cookies has customers bidding over $17K on eBay

EBAY(NEW YORK) -- Oreo and fashion brand Supreme collaborated to create what has become one of the most-coveted of cookies.



The limited-edition red-and-white cookie sandwich with the Supreme logo baked into it, sold out on Thursday after the New York-based street style brand's latest product drop.



Now, savvy customers who bought the specialty Double Stuff Oreos that come in a pack of three are reselling the cookies online via Ebay for some highly inflated markups.



One seller on eBay, who has been a member since 2018, listed a package of 3 "rare" Supreme Oreo cookies and, at one point, highest bid of $87 was up to $17,199.

Another seller with positive feedback had the same item with $4,000 listed as the "Buy it now" price.



Other listings for "never opened" cookies had multiple active bids ranging from $17 to $14,900.



A spokesperson for the cookie brand confirmed the collaboration between the iconic cookie and Supreme to ABC News, but could not provide further information about the sales. Supreme did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.



Buzz around Supreme, a SoHo-based brand that was first founded in 1994, has grown exponentially over the years, as evidenced by the highly anticipated merchandise drops and hourslong lines to snag the limited-edition product collaborations.



Along with the release of the cookie, the Spring Summer 2020 accessories line included Ziploc bags, 32-ounce Nalgene water bottles, Fujifilm Instax Mini Polaroid film, Spalding basketballs, 3-packs of Hanes tag-less T-shirts, skateboard decks, a Mac Tools workbench and more.



Outside of Supreme locations in New York, Los Angeles and European stores, the products will have an online release on Feb. 27 with another product drop in Japan on Feb. 22, according to the brand's website.



