kali9/iStock(VANCOUVER, Canada) — A man in Vancouver, Canada attempted to steal a float plane early Friday morning, Canadian authorities confirmed.

At around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to reports that a man tried to steal a Seair charter aircraft, according to Vancouver police.

The aircraft did not make it airborne, instead crashing into a nearby plane, which “suffered extensive damage, completely losing a wing,” Vancouver Police Spokesperson Tania Visintin told ABC News.

A third aircraft was also damaged in the incident, according to police.

“During this incident, the aircraft did not leave the water, however, did make contact with and damage to two Harbour Air aircraft on the adjacent Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre (VHFC) dock,” Harbour Air said in a statement.

Immediately following the incident, some flights were re-routed to Harbour Air’s Richmond (YVR) terminal, according to the airline’s statement.

“We are currently working with the police to provide any support required during this investigation as the safety and security of passengers is our priority,” Harbor Air said. “Until the investigation is complete, we will not be speculating on details.”

A suspect is not yet in custody, and police are actively investigating the incident.

All flights have now returned to normal operation and no injuries were reported.

